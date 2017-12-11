More charges, arrests made in Nov. Lady's Island murders

A Lady's Island teen has been arrested on a warrant for 'accessory after the fact of murder' in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of Robert Blanding.

A Lady's Island teen has been arrested on a warrant for 'accessory after the fact of murder' in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of Robert Blanding.

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the November murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding.

Monday afternoon, Beaufort County investigators met with a magistrate and presented information learned during the investigation into the murders that took place on Nov. 21. Warrants were issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Channon Preston, Jr. and 20-year-old Symone Jones, both of Lady's Island, for two counts each of murder.

Late Monday afternoon, Jones turned herself in to investigators where she was arrested and served the two warrants. She was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where she was incarcerated without incident. Preston, Jr. was served with the two arrest warrants for murder at the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he has remained incarcerated since Dec. 1 for two counts of accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the investigation.

Symone Jones is the fourth person arrested in the murders of the Blandings. On Nov. 28, 18-year-old Raheem Bennett was arrested, and on Dec. 1, 18-year-old Nashon Pringle was arrested - both on two counts each for murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

The investigation into the murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843.255.3407 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.Crime.SC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.