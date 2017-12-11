Effingham County Sheriff's Office wraps gifts for youth home in Emanuel County

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is getting into the Christmas spirit by wrapping gifts for children in need.

Department employees wrapped boxes and packed bags of candy for kids living at the Georgia Sheriffs' Herrington Homestead Youth Home in Emanuel County. They bought and wrapped gifts for 16 children who live there. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmie McDuffie says these children have come from difficult situations, and this is a way to show they care.

"You know, they could be from drug families, different scenarios why they would end up there, and it's just the opportunity to say 'we care about you, we love you, and here's something from our heart to you,' Sheriff McDuffie said.

The department will deliver the presents next week.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.