Savannah alderman, residents still fighting fire fee

District 1 Alderman Van Johnson held a town hall meeting Monday night, where he and some Savannah residents again spelled out that they cannot afford the fire fee.

The city has less than three weeks to finalize plans for the fee. Concern was the expression on the majority of faces at the meeting.

"To them, $240-$360, whatever it ends up being, is a lot of money," Alderman Johnson said.

City Manager Rob Hernandez says the fee will cost you about 65 cents per day.

"So, you ask yourself, 'is 65 cents per day too much to pay for fire protection?' For me, it basically means I've got to drink less Diet Coke per day, and I drink plenty of them," Hernandez said.

Some say they can't even swing that, including Alderman Johnson.

"Rob, I can't pay the fee. I can't afford it," he said during the meeting.

Hernandez says we need the fee because public safety doesn't come free.

"Folks, it's expensive..."

Firetrucks, equipment, and people to put out the fires require hard cash.

"And we have to keep them on shift 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That costs money," Hernandez said.

Alderman Johnson says he understands the city's desire for economic stability, but still doesn't understand the 2018 budget plan to do that.

"Part of that is not laying people off, so now we put our own employees into poverty. I just think that's counter-intuitive to what we're saying we're about," Alderman Johnson said.

It's a tough tug-of-war that is running out of time.

The final vote for the fire fee will be Dec. 21.

