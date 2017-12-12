City leaders discuss factors leading to Savannah fire fee proposal increase

Savannah City Council is learning more about the proposed 2018 budget after giving staff recommendations during the annual budget retreat.

Starting where they left off last Thursday, council and staff discussed the proposed fire fee and its impact on the budget.

The most noticeable change to the fee was the average cost per household, which went from $240 to $256. City Manager Rob Hernandez explained several factors that led to that increase.

The first was the cost for fire service was adjusted, with council instructing they don't want services cut - just the vacant positions taken out.

"In addition, we adjusted our uncollectibles from five percent to eight percent the first year. Since this is a brand new fee, we don't have history with that, we don't know what our success is going to be collecting the fee," Hernandez said.

A couple of council members chimed in with the news that the proposed fee had gone up.

"If you're going to make those kinds of changes, I would ask that, in the future, let us know when you make those kinds of changes because we're out on the hook with our constituents," said Alderman Julian Miller, District Four.

Alderman Tony Thomas says he's still hearing some confusion from his district regarding the fire fee.

"This fee right now that you've established, at $256, it would be for a residential unit," Alderman Thomas asked.

"Residential regardless of the square footage," said Melissa Carter. As a flat rate."

The one mil decrease remains unchanged, which is meant to soften the blow of the new fee.

If adopted, the first time residents would pay the fire fee would be next September.

