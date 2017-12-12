City leaders discuss factors leading to Savannah fire fee proposal increase

Tuesday, hundreds of military families received everything it takes to make a holiday feast, thanks to an event hosted by Operation Homefront.More >>
A group of more than 50 pastors in Savannah hopes the families of murder victims can help them create positive change in the city's violent crime. The Savannah Alliance of Pastors is holding that meeting and a prayer vigil next week.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to figure what led to an officer-involved shooting in Effingham County on Tuesday night.
Military officials at Fort Stewart say a soldier who was injured while conducting night live fire training on Dec. 6 has died from his injuries.
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has granted the final approval of the consolidation between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.
