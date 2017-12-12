AKA Sorority sponsoring Model United Nations Club at Johnson High School

The Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. surprised students in the Model United Nations Club at Johnson High School Tuesday.

The sorority presented the club with a $700 check to help the club pay for the Model UN Competition at Georgia Southern that will be held in January. The principal of Johnson High School says she is grateful for this sponsorship because her students are learning valuable life lessons.

"I think it's very important that they recognize on a global impact what is going on in our country and how countries work together, how countries get along, and also to be able to understand various points of view," said Principal Bernadette Ball-Oliver.

The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority brought into the school speakers on Model UN Day in October, which started the students' interest in creating the club.

