SCCPSS presents legislative agenda to Chatham County Delegation

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School District presented their legislative agenda to the Chatham County Delegation, Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the 2018 legislative session.

They are pushing for more funding for Georgia's Pre-K program, technology, state health, and retirement plans. The board wants the state to adjust the funding formula that determines how each public school district is funded. They also want public school donors to be able to receive the same type of tax credits that come with scholarship donations benefiting private schools.

The board is asking state lawmakers to raise the d ropout age from 16 to 17. Many of these goals were on the board's list last year, including streamlining the College and Career Ready Performance Index, which is the scoring methodology that determines whether a school is considered failing.

"Just consistency. We have different ways that schools are measured, weighed, and judged every year, so we are asking that the legislature try to keep things consistent from one year to the next," said Jolene Byrne, President, SCCPSS.

Legislation to raise the d ropout age has already been pre-filed by a representative from Atlanta. For more information about the SCCPSS’s legislative priorities, see below:

