Don't Be a Victim: Package theft

More and more people are doing their holiday shopping online, but what can you do to make sure that what you order doesn't end up in the hands of a criminal?

In this week's 'Don't Be a Victim,' police are giving tips about ways to keep 'Porch Pirates' away.

Porch Pirates are those that are looking out for those who are having packages delivered. These aren't Santa's elves dropping off presents - they are porch pirates looking to steal those gifts.

"They are watching your going and coming. They are watching the couriers when they drop those packages off, and as soon as they leave, the porch pirates come in and pick those packages up," said Cpl. Sherrell Brown, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

Criminals like these are always looking for ways to rip you off, but police say the Christmas holidays are their favorite time of the year.

"Well, with the holiday season being prevalent right now, it creates an area of vulnerability. A lot of packages are being delivered and we are seeing an increase in packages being stolen as well as giving the community some tips that they can use to keep those things from happening," Cpl. Brown said.

Those tips include tracking your package online. That way, you will approximately when it will be showing up at your door. Require a signature for delivery, so it won't get left outside while you are away, giving criminals a chance to nab it. You can also arrange an alternative location for delivery. Ask your employer if you can have it delivered to your workplace, or embrace the held of a trusted neighbor where it can be delivered or who can at least pick it up for you. Once you do get those gifts inside and unwrap them, police say there is one more thing to keep in mind.

"Of course, those packages come in nice, pretty boxes. You want to break those boxes down and not advertise, 'hey, I just got a 65-inch television in my home.' So, you want to break them down and discard them at a location that will not advertise what you have in your home," Cpl. Brown said.

While surveillance cameras are not always 100 percent effective in deterring crime, they can give police something to go on if you are a victim of package theft.

