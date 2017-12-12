Yoplait Introduces Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Yogurt

Do you hate waiting all year long to get your Girl Scout Cookie fix? The wait is nearly over because starting in December, Girl Scout Cookie-inspired Yoplait yogurt will hit retailer shelves nationwide. The Yoplait "Whips!" style yogurt will be available in three flavors: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Caramel Coconut (modeled after the Samoa cookie), which are consumers' favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors.

"For those who wish they had more ways to enjoy their favorite chocolate mint, peanut butter chocolate, and caramel coconut flavors, we have three delicious, new yogurts inspired by America's most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavors," said Doug Martin, Business Unit Director, Yoplait. "Girl Scouts of the USA does extraordinary things for girls like teaching them valuable life and business skills through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, which is why we are honored to work with the organization."

Thin Mint and Peanut Butter Chocolate yogurt flavors will come in a 4-ounce serving cup, and Caramel Coconut flavor will be available in a 6-ounce cup. Each of the yogurts contain live cultures and are gluten-free, and a serving contains about 160 calories.

The Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Whips! will be a year-round permanent addition to the Yoplait line.

Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girls Scouts in Savannah, Georgia, in 1912. For more information about the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, visit www.gshg.org. For more about the national Girl Scouts organization, visit www.girlscouts.org.

