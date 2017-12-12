BCSO says double homicide case has high number of suspects

A man and his nephew were shot and killed in the Lowcountry last month. Now, detectives with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are finding out four people who tried to cover it up.

Almost a month later, the double homicide case of Robert and Chaz Blanding continues to develop. Four people are behind bars, all charged with the murders.

Raheem Bennett is 16-years-old, but he will be charged as an adult. Channon Preston and Nashon Pringle are both 18, and Symone Jones is 20. Investigators say this crime was not random and all suspects knew the victims in some way.

"These murders are targeted, they're not random. There is some association between the decedents and the suspects," said PIO Bob Bromage, BCSO.

Even though authorities believe Robert and Chaz were shot the same night, they found the two at different times and different places. Robert was found on F&B Road on Lady's Island, and authorities found Chaz in a wooded area off of Simmons Road on St. Helena Island.

"Generally speaking, when you're investigating a murder case and a body is found in the woods or a remote area, what the subject is trying to do is delay the discovery," Bromage said. "Complicated murder cases often take a couple of years to go to trial for prosecution to put their case together, and again, it's still an active investigation so there may be additional information moving forward."

Investigators are still looking for more answers and so are friends and family. We spoke to a childhood friend a week after the murder.

"He was a nice guy, like he was quiet. He don't bother anybody. He liked to dance, man all Rob wanted was love man, that's it. That's it," said Ebony Watson, a childhood friend of Robert Blanding.

Initial court appearances for Pringle and Bennett have been set for this Thursday.

