3 arrested on array of drug-related charges in Glynn County

Three people are behind bars in Glynn County as the result of a search warrant executed at Baymont Inn and Suites.

On Dec. 11, investigators with the Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team served the warrant to a room at the hotel. They seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, hydromorphone, oxycodone, amphetamine, and two handguns.

Ronald Eric Thompson is facing a plethora of drug-related charges, including numerous possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug-related objects.

Amber Johnson is charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of drug-related objects.

Ashley Layton is charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact GBNET at 912.554.7550.

