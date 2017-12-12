3 arrested on array of drug-related charges in Glynn County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3 arrested on array of drug-related charges in Glynn County

GLYNN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Three people are behind bars in Glynn County as the result of a search warrant executed at Baymont Inn and Suites. 

On Dec. 11, investigators with the Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team served the warrant to a room at the hotel. They seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, hydromorphone, oxycodone, amphetamine, and two handguns. 

Ronald Eric Thompson is facing a plethora of drug-related charges, including numerous possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug-related objects. 

Amber Johnson is charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic and possession of drug-related objects. 

Ashley Layton is charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects. 

If you have information regarding this case, please contact GBNET at 912.554.7550.

