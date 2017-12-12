Georgia Sheriff's Association discussing salary issues

Chances are you know at least one sheriff's deputy in your community. They're often on the frontline protecting you and your family.

Low pay forces many of them to work two jobs or move onto one with a better salary. Sheriffs in our region met Tuesday to try to find a solution.

Sheriffs say the problem stretches across every region of Georgia and they are losing deputies at an almost-epidemic rate. Nearly a dozen South Georgia sheriffs made their case to lawmakers that state funding should help sheriffs' offices pay higher wages. They say mandates from the state raise their operation costs but offer no funding to help. They suggested a one-penny tax statewide or a driving-related fee. All said the recent increase for state officers showed the need for local raises.

"So, their intent all along has been to seek a state solution to get these salaries up to where they should be now," said Terry Norris, Georgia Sheriff's Association.

One deputy had already given his notice that he's moving to another job to make almost double the pay.

"If they could offer me tomorrow the same pay as the State Patrol, I would not leave," said Deputy Chris Ashdown, Liberty County.

His boss, Sheriff Steve Sikes, says it's happening on a regular basis after the state raised the salaries of troopers, GBI agents, and others.

"He's going to further his career and provide for his family. I can't blame this young man. I can't blame him at all," Sheriff Sikes said.

He and other sheriffs told lawmakers that local governments can't raise the money to raise wages that much. They want state help for what they call a state-generated problem.

"The state mandates what we do on a daily basis; how we're trained," Sheriff Sikes said.

The group spoke to House Democrats who will take up the issue this January in the General Assembly. They say they don't begrudge state officers their raises; they just want to see local people paid in the same range.

"We've got to bring everybody into a livable wage category, and comfortably too, not just barely. They put their lives on the line and sometimes for $10 an hour," said Representative Al Williams, Midway.

They discussed whether a state referendum would pass if they pitched a one-cent tax or a fee tied to car tags or insurance that would supplement deputy salaries, anything that could help local communities keep quality people from leaving for greener pastures.

They hope they can keep this issue on the forefront when lawmakers return to the capitol in Atlanta.

