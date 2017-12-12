Good News: Operation Homefront holiday meals

Tuesday, hundreds of military families received everything it takes to make a holiday feast, thanks to an event hosted by Operation Homefront.

It was no ordinary meal, nor was it being served to ordinary people.

"It's an honor to be able to give back to them because each day they put their lives on the line for us," said Charlotte Merriam, Operation Homefront Director of Volunteers.

The national nonprofit organization Operation Homefront helped on a local level, distributing 300 holiday meals to military families in an event at the Mighty Eighth Museum. The event also included activities for children, including a visit from Santa Claus.

"It's great to see the families and the children with smiles on their faces, and we're here to say thank you to the military service members and their families for what they sacrifice for us," said Sandra Palmer, Walmart Market Assistant.

The holiday meals are part of Operation Homefront's 'Giving Strength' Campaign, which runs from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day and contains everything for a celebration feast.

"Green beans and corn. There's everything to make a pumpkin pie, including the pie shell. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, all sorts of goodies," Merriam said.

Walmart gift cards for groceries to complete the meal were also included, as was a feeling of gratitude from those doing the giving.

"We put together 304 meals. For us to be able to supply a meal for them is humbling," Merriam said.

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force donated the space for Tuesday's event.

