Free dental event to be held Friday in Statesboro

Premier Dental Wellness and East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery will host 'A Gift of Dentistry' on Friday, Dec. 15.

The gift will include one cleaning, filling, or extraction for those ages 18 and over. All prospective patients are asked to meet at the Premier Dental Wellness Office, beginning at 8 a.m.

Extraction patients will be referred to East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery.

The first 50 patients are guaranteed to be seen.

Premier Dental is located at 1130 Brampton Avenue in Statesboro.

