Savannah-area group protests possible internet restriction

How you access the internet could change soon.

U.S. Senators are scheduled to vote Thursday on a repeal of Obama-era regulations on net neutrality.

The ruling to keep or repeal the net neutrality regulation will impact millions of people because so many of us access the internet on a daily basis at home and at work. Net neutrality is discussed in terms of the law that prevents internet service providers like AT&T, Comcast, and Cox from blocking, slowing, or discriminating online sites and services.

A little more than two dozen people rallied Tuesday on Abercorn Street to raise awareness and protest a possible reversal of the regulations. Kevin Jennings is a criminal justice social and political science professor at Armstrong State University. He's against repealing the access we have to what he calls a free and open internet.

"I don't think there's any argument that can that can possibly be made that changing the fundamental nature of how the internet works is going to somehow make it better than the best we've ever seen," Jennings said.

Those who support repeating net neutrality say the companies providing broadband companies should be regulated more like other companies and be under the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission instead of the Federal Communications Commission.

"Why not leave it neutral? If they're not going to block content, if they're not going to slow down content, if they're not going to censure content, then why do they need the power to do that," Jennings questioned.

Tuesday morning, 39 senators sent a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asking him to call off the proposal saying it will allow a provider to freely block, slow down, or manipulate a consumer's access to the internet as long as it discloses the practices somewhere in the fine print.

