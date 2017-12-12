WARNING: Don't fall for counterfeit Rose Bowl tickets

We are only weeks away from the biggest Georgia game in years, but first, here's a warning about getting ripped off with fake tickets.

Some tickets straight from the box office are hitting upwards of almost $2,000 right now, which is sending people to the secondary market. Here's the problem: that's the market where people can sell you short. These tickets look real, but they're fake. That's how good these scammers are.

StubHub, a very popular online ticket-buying resource, has some great tips:

Never buy off the street nor pay cash Always be sure you have a customer service number to rely on and know how to reach them Be careful sharing images of your ticket barcode on socials Use technology advancements to your benefit – Price Alerts can help you stay within budget.

"I know when people buy tickets, people want to share with their friends they're going to the game. We certainly encourage that. But, you have to keep in mind that these tickets do have barcodes and they can be duplicated. So, there's no reason to invite a fraudster to duplicate," said Cameron Papp, StubHub Communications Manager.

