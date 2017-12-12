Deputy, victim's name released in officer-involved shooting in Effingham County

Tybee Island police and firefighters are being trained Thursday to administer a life-saving drug that is used to treat opioid overdoses.More >>
CSX Railroad has scheduled Chevis Road in Savannah to be closed for repairs beginning Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
A Bloomingdale family is without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday night.
A stalled vehicle caused traffic delays on Castle Hall Road, Yemassee Highway, and Salkehatchie Road, Wednesday night.
South Carolina law enforcement is cracking down on DUIs with their 'Sober or Slammer' campaign.
