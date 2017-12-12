Deputy, victim's name released in officer-involved shooting in Effingham County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to figure out what led to an officer-involved shooting at a home on Paddleford Drive in Effingham County Tuesday night.

Authorities said Corporal Matt Peatra shot Marcia Metzger Aiken around 7 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a call about an attempted suicide. Deputies arrived on scene, attempted to make contact with Aiken and the situation escalated.

"If you know that there's a person on scene that's already very volatile and already very upset, the way you're going to interact with them, and depending on the weapons that they have, it's going to affect how you do your job," said Gena Bilbo, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. "An official debriefing will occur, and one of the things I tell people is that deputies, if they're trained properly, are going to behave like they train, so you're going to train like you train to respond."

The deputy wasn't injured and is now on administrative leave as the GBI investigation continues. Investigators haven't said if the woman's was armed.

"Several of her friends and family members were on scene last night, and so, they were able to share some things with the GBI," Bilbo said. "But again that's all part of the investigation."

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an official investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

