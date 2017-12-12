GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Effingham County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to figure out what led to an officer-involved shooting at a home on Paddleford Drive in Effingham County Tuesday night.

Authorities say a woman is dead as a result of the incident. It all started around 7 p.m. when deputies were called to the Paddleford community for a suicide attempt. Deputies arrived on scene, attempted to make contact with the woman and the situation escalated very quickly, resulting in the woman being shot.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an official investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

ECSO officials say the deputy involved is physically unharmed and on administrative leave, per standard protocol. They say names will be released once all notifications have been made.

