Metro Police find body of missing 60-year-old man

Tuesday, Metro Police found the body of a man who had been missing for the past 11 days.

Officers were called to a wooded area on Northgate Drive near Eastgate Drive, where they found Peter Herzog's body. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The 60-year-old had last been seen in the 2200 block of Glynnwood Drive, near Skidaway Road.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.