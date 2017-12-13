Eagles open road trip with dominant win

The Georgia Southern Eagles got the road trip off to a good start Tuesday night, smacking George Mason on their home floor.

The Eagles kicked off their six-game road swing with a 74-51 over the Patriots in Fairfax, VA.

The story of the game was the Eagles' defense, which held George Mason to just 29% shooting and forced 21 turnovers.

"Our message the last two days was that when you go on the road, you have to make a defensive statement," head coach Mark Byington told GSEagles.com. "It was probably as much of a total team effort and everybody being ready to play as we've had this year."

Newly crowned Sun Belt Player of the Week Tookie Brown led the way for Georgia Southern with 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Quan Jackson added a career-high 16 points off the bench on 7-11 shooting.

"We kept feeling like [Quan] was close to breaking out at certain times throughout the year, and I'm just happy for him," Byington says. "He's grown up a lot in the last year, so I'm really happy with his maturity and the path he's on now."

The Eagles improve to 8-2 with the win. It's the best start since the 1992-1993 season.

The road swing has just begun for Georgia Southern. The Eagles will play five more games on the road, beginning Saturday afternoon at Cal State Bakersfield, before returning to Hanner Fieldhouse on January 4.