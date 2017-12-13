Social media post helps Vidalia family identify Christmas decoration thieves

The Nadekow family in Vidalia are known for going above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer.

Hundreds visit their display on Durden Street each year, but over the weekend, a group of "grinches" were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing some of the decorations.

The Nadekow family shared a video on Facebook that has now been shared hundreds of times.

As a result, the family received an outpouring of support from the community and later posted that the suspects had been caught. However, the Nadekow's are not pressing charges.

The post reads:

"Three of the participants have come to us admitting involvement. They took responsibility and asked for forgiveness for 'doing something so stupid' in their words."

A fourth suspect did not come forward.

The family hopes this will teach kids that being honest will always get better results than lying.

