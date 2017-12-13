Georgia Southern hires Bob DeBesse as new offensive coordinator

Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford is bringing another longtime college coach to Statesboro.

WTOC Sports has learned the Eagles named Bob DeBesse as the team's new offensive coordinator.

DeBesse just finished his sixth season as offensive coordinator at New Mexico. With his option attack, the Lobos led the nation in rushing last season. He also coached QBs and wide receivers during his time in Albuquerque. He comes to Statesboro with a small connection to the Eagle program. He served under former Eagle head coach Willie Fritz for two seasons as offensive coordinator at Sam Houston State.

DeBesse began his college coaching career in 1983, coaching running backs at TCU.

Eagle Sports Insider was the first to report this story, and Georgia Southern has now confirmed the hire.

