SCMPD searching for elderly man with dementia

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Willie Ginn, 72, last had contact with family on Dec. 7.

According to police, Ginn could be with Denise Lopez in the area of the 700 block of East 36th Street or the 600 block of Tibet Avenue.

Ginn stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.