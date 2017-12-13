Most Wanted: 12/13/17 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Most Wanted: 12/13/17

By Russ Riesinger, Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Every Wednesday, WTOC teams up with local law enforcement and CrimeStoppers to help get wanted fugitives off our streets.  Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:

Authorities are asking for your help finding Michelle Lynn Greene. She is wanted on a Superior Court Pickup Order. Greene is 51, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. She has a history of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and multiple probation violations.  

Taquita McCloud is wanted by Metro police for felony shoplifting.  McCloud is 26, stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds. She has a lengthy history of shoplifting, simple battery, and financial transaction card fraud. 

Joshua Rowe is also wanted for Superior Court Pickup Order. Rowe is 30, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 160 pounds.  He has a history of theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, and contempt of drug court.

Call Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020 with information about any of these fugitives and you could earn a cash reward. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

