Most Wanted: 12/13/17

Every Wednesday, WTOC teams up with local law enforcement and CrimeStoppers to help get wanted fugitives off our streets. Here’s this week’s Most Wanted:



Authorities are asking for your help finding Michelle Lynn Greene. She is wanted on a Superior Court Pickup Order. Greene is 51, stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. She has a history of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and multiple probation violations.

Taquita McCloud is wanted by Metro police for felony shoplifting. McCloud is 26, stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 300 pounds. She has a lengthy history of shoplifting, simple battery, and financial transaction card fraud.

Joshua Rowe is also wanted for Superior Court Pickup Order. Rowe is 30, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 160 pounds. He has a history of theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, and contempt of drug court.

Call Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020 with information about any of these fugitives and you could earn a cash reward. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

