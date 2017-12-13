Double shooting under investigation in Jasper County

New details have emerged about a double shooting that happened in Jasper County late Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the 4100 block of Bees Creek Road around 11:30 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told deputies the two were in the house with others "partying" when they got into an argument. One started shooting and the other returned fire.

Both victims were flown to Memorial Health in Savannah where they are listed in serious condition.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.