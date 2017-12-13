Board of Regents finalizes consolidation between Georgia Souther - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Board of Regents finalizes consolidation between Georgia Southern, Armstrong State

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has granted the final approval of the consolidation between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.

The two schools will be consolidated as the new Georgia Southern University.

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Bainbridge State College will also be consolidated as the new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Both consolidations are effective January 1, 2018.

