Hometown Hero: SSGT Jacody Reavis

Christmas started around Labor Day for Staff Sergeant Jacody Reavis.

"I've been non-stop, haven't really had a day off in the last month,” said Reavis. “It's just been going and going.”

Going on four months now.

The coordinator for the local Toys for Tots Campaign started lining up events and setting up drop off locations in September. Now, one day away from the deadline for donations of new, unwrapped toys, he's busier than ever.

"My bins are overflowing,” said Reavis. “I've been able to get 19 non-profits distributed already and I have 11 more.”

For the second straight year, WTOC has partnered with the United States Marines in their effort to make Christmas complete for underprivileged children in the Coastal Empire.

But the constant work of SSGT. Reavis is the reason this campaign is on pace to surpass last year's 15,287 toys distributed.

"The last week, it's been crazy,” he said. “We had a whole bunch of events last weekend, but luckily we had the reserves here to help us sorting and counting toys. Then, this week I'm starting to collect the boxes, so I haven't even collected the toys yet.”

But the Marines have gathered them again, thanks largely to the work of this WTOC Hometown Hero, who still won't rest for a while, but plans to when this project is over.

"I have two weeks left,” said Reavis. “And then I'm probably going to sleep for a week.”

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.