Missouri man indicted for making threats against mosque in Augusta, GA

A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday for transmitting threats in interstate commerce to members of the Islamic Society of Augusta, GA.

The Department of Justice says 49-year-old Preston Howard was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Savannah. He will make an initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Missouri.

Officials say the indictment alleges that between June 22, 2017 and Aug. 8, 2017, Howard made numerous phone calls to the mosque during which he threatened to 'kill, shoot, behead, slaughter, execute, light on fire, and murder' members of the mosque, to 'hunt down' and 'zone in' on Muslims and to 'blow up the mosque.'

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said, in a release, 'Those who make detestable and hateful threats against members of our community in violation of federal law will be held accountable, as we continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring to justice those who terrorize our citizens.'

Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta says the FBI will continue to vigorously investigate anyone who engages in such violent acts.

The indictment against Howard charges 10 counts of interstate communication with intent to threaten to injure. If convicted, he faces up to five years imprisonment on each count.

The defendant is entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. This indictment is the result of an investigation led by the FBI.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Greenwood is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.