Georgia Southern football announces away game versus Nebraska

Georgia Southern Athletics has announced a road game in 2022 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Eagles will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 10, 2022. It will be the first meeting between GS and Nebraska in football and will be the Eagles second game against a Big Ten opponent.

Georgia Southern stated they will have another announcement regarding scheduling in the coming weeks. For now, this is how the announced future non-conference slate stacks up through 2027:

2018

Sept. 1 - vs. Presbyterian College (Paulson)

Sept. 8 - vs. UMass (Paulson)

Sept. 15 - at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)

Oct. 20 - at New Mexico State (Las Cruces, N.M.)



2019

Aug. 31 - at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Sept. 7 - vs. Maine (Paulson)

Sept. 14 - at Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Oct. 19 - vs. New Mexico State (Paulson)



2020

Sept. 5 - at Boise State (Boise, Idaho)

Sept. 12 - vs. Campbell (Paulson)

Sept. 19 - vs. Florida Atlantic (Paulson)

Oct. 31 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)



2021

Sept. 18 - at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Sept. 25 - at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Nov. 20 - BYU (Paulson)

TBA - Home vs. FCS



2022

Sept. 10 - at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Sept. 17 - at UAB (Birmingham, Ala.)

Sept. 24 - Ball State (Paulson)

TBA - Home vs. FCS



2023

Sept. 9 - UAB (Paulson)

Sept. 23 - at Ball State (Muncie, Ind.)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS



2024

Aug. 31 - Boise State (Paulson)

Oct. 12 - at BYU (Provo, Utah)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS



2025

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS



2026

Sept. 26 - Houston (Statesboro)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS



2027

Sept. 18 - at Houston (Houston, Texas)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS



