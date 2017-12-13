Georgia Southern football announces away game versus Nebraska

Georgia Southern Athletics has announced a road game in 2022 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Eagles will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 10, 2022. It will be the first meeting between GS and Nebraska in football and will be the Eagles second game against a Big Ten opponent.
Georgia Southern stated they will have another announcement regarding scheduling in the coming weeks. For now, this is how the announced future non-conference slate stacks up through 2027:
2018
Sept. 1 - vs. Presbyterian College (Paulson)
Sept. 8 - vs. UMass (Paulson)
Sept. 15 - at Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)
Oct. 20 - at New Mexico State (Las Cruces, N.M.)
2019
Aug. 31 - at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)
Sept. 7 - vs. Maine (Paulson)
Sept. 14 - at Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.)
Oct. 19 - vs. New Mexico State (Paulson)
2020
Sept. 5 - at Boise State (Boise, Idaho)
Sept. 12 - vs. Campbell (Paulson)
Sept. 19 - vs. Florida Atlantic (Paulson)
Oct. 31 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
2021
Sept. 18 - at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Sept. 25 - at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Nov. 20 - BYU (Paulson)
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2022
Sept. 10 - at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)
Sept. 17 - at UAB (Birmingham, Ala.)
Sept. 24 - Ball State (Paulson)
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2023
Sept. 9 - UAB (Paulson)
Sept. 23 - at Ball State (Muncie, Ind.)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2024
Aug. 31 - Boise State (Paulson)
Oct. 12 - at BYU (Provo, Utah)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2025
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2026
Sept. 26 - Houston (Statesboro)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2027
Sept. 18 - at Houston (Houston, Texas)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.