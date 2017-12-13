Good News: Center for Success Aging

Senior Citizen's Inc. has cleared its fundraising wall and now it will be knocking walls down.

Having succeeded in a $3 million capital campaign through the generosity of the local community, Senior Citizens will begin expansion and restoration of its Bull Street facility, eventually adding a new adult citizens health facility, increasing the size of its learning center and putting in a second Meals on Wheels Kitchen.

“Senior Citizens has always been the benchmark for how a community should take care of its older adults. And our new expanded facility is going to serve as a beacon for everyone that this is where you come if you've got concerns about an older adult or if you want to age successfully,” Executive Director Patti Lyons said.

Construction that will also include a parking lot is set to begin in early 2018.

