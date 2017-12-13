'Green Grant' to help flood-prone areas in Savannah

Savannah is one of six cities to receive a grant to help restore parts of the city affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The 'Green Grant' is over $230,000 and will be used to convert flood-prone vacant lots into urban tree nurseries and other green projects. The grant will also train 15 unemployed residents and help them with job placement after two years of on-the-job training.

"We're really excited because we're able to increase our climate resistance in our FEMA lots, reducing flood impacts over there in some of these low-lying neighborhoods. We're also going to be able to help some of our unemployed, underemployed with workforce training and hopefully long-term job and employment opportunities," said Nick Deffley, Sustainability Director.

Last year, Hurricane Matthew caused significant damage to Savannah's tree canopy and neighborhoods, costing around $13 million in tree debris removal.

