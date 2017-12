A stalled vehicle caused traffic delays on Castle Hall Road, Yemassee Highway, and Salkehatchie Road, Wednesday night.

Authorities say a vehicle stalled over the CSX tracks at the intersection of Salkehatchie and Railroad Avenue N, around 7:30 p.m. It happened after the driver tried to bypass the downed crossing gates.

No injuries were reported but it did back up traffic in the area for quite some time.

That car has since been removed.

