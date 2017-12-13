Bulloch County deputies getting new body cameras

Deputies in Bulloch County have a new tool for helping the community and protecting themselves.

They now have body cams in addition to the cameras in their patrol cars. Sheriff Noel Brown says his department used seized drug funds to buy the 25 cameras. He says they'll equip patrol deputies and others who interact with the public.

"The biggest thing is the coverage for the deputies. Cameras tell the story. It's very transparent. In the past, we faced comments from people that we were holding back something. We won't hold back anything. The cameras will tell the story," Sheriff Brown said.

Sheriff Brown says he's already looking at equipping jailers and others in the department as soon as possible.

