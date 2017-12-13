District 3 residents voice opinion about proposed Savannah fire fee

District 3 residents voiced their opinions to city leaders about Savannah's proposed fire fee Wednesday evening.

Alderman John Hall hosted the town hall meeting at Johnson High School. Although there were many topics discussed including next year's city budget, the proposed fire see seemed to be on the top of everyone's list. The fee has been a heated topic in other recent town hall meetings as well.

"It's so much going on and emotions are high. They can go to the drawing board and make adjustments," said Regina Thomas, Former U.S. Senator.

Thursday, District 1 Alderman Van Johnson is holding a follow-up town hall meeting for his district. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. It will be a chance for District 1 residents to voice their concerns about the fire fee and other community issues.

