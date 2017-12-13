Banks Named BOXTOROW All-American

SAVANNAH, Ga.- Savannah State defensive lineman Stefen Banks has earned another postseason honor.

Banks has been named a First Team BOXTOROW All-American following his performance in the 2017 season.

The Columbus, Ohio native already earned a spot on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First Team Defensive unit.

The junior who tips the scales at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds finished the season with 71 tackles, 18 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and seven quarterback hurries. He led the MEAC in sacks and was second in tackles for losses.

