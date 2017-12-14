Home damaged by fire in Bloomingdale - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Home damaged by fire in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, GA (WTOC) -

A Bloomingdale family is without a home after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

Both Bloomingdale and Pooler Fire departments responded to the home in the 1400 block of Bloomingdale Road.

Authorities say the fire was caused by an electrical issue, and burned the outside of the mobile home. No injuries were reported.

