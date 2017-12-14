Tybee police, fire training to use life-saving drug

Tybee Island police and firefighters are being trained Thursday to administer a life-saving drug that is used to treat opioid overdoses.

It's called Naloxone (sold under the brand-name Narcan), and Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have used it in previous situations.

Back in September, an officer found a 35-year-old pregnant woman lying on the ground at a motel. She was unresponsive and the officer used Narcan nasal spray to save her life. The woman immediately began to experience deeper breaths and eventually regained consciousness.

The officer who responded to the situation said she believes being trained to use Narcan will help emergency personnel to save more lives.

