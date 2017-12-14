Beaufort County double murder suspects set to appear in court Thursday

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch off of F&B Road on Lady's Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch off of F&B Road on Lady's Island.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a man in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of a missing man.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a man in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of a missing man.

Teen arrested in connection to murder on Lady's Island

Teen arrested in connection to murder on Lady's Island

A Lady's Island teen has been arrested on a warrant for 'accessory after the fact of murder' in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of Robert Blanding.

A Lady's Island teen has been arrested on a warrant for 'accessory after the fact of murder' in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of Robert Blanding.

Teen charged with accessory to murder in Lady's Island death

Teen charged with accessory to murder in Lady's Island death

A wanted murder suspect turned himself in to Beaufort County investigators on Monday.

A wanted murder suspect turned himself in to Beaufort County investigators on Monday.

Wanted murder suspect turns himself in to Beaufort County investigators

Wanted murder suspect turns himself in to Beaufort County investigators

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the November murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding.

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the November murders of Robert and Chaz Blanding.

Two of the suspects accused of killing a Beaufort County man and his nephew are expected to make their initial court appearances on Thursday.

Nashon Pringle and Raheem Bennett have been charged with murdering Chaz and Robert Blanding.

Robert was found the day before Thanksgiving on F&B Road on Lady's Island. Chaz was found just over a week ago off a dirt road on Saint Helena's island.

Investigators say the suspects knew the Blanding’s.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.