Beaufort County double murder suspects set to appear in court Thursday

(L) Nashon Pringle, (R) Raheem Bennett (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office) (L) Nashon Pringle, (R) Raheem Bennett (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

Two of the suspects accused of killing a Beaufort County man and his nephew are expected to make their initial court appearances on Thursday.

Nashon Pringle and Raheem Bennett have been charged with murdering Chaz and Robert Blanding.

Robert was found the day before Thanksgiving on F&B Road on Lady's Island. Chaz was found just over a week ago off a dirt road on Saint Helena's island.

Investigators say the suspects knew the Blanding’s.

