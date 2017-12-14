Actor John Boyega discussed the intricacies of acting while at the SCAD Film Festival

Actor John Boyega, known for his portrayal as Finn in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, was in Savannah last month for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
Hear what he had to say on SCAD TV about being an actor and rolling with whatever a director can throw at him on set.
Boyega will reprise his role as Finn in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”. The movie will be released in theaters on Thursday night.
