Pilot injured during hard landing at Fort Stewart

A pilot is being treated at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah after the plane he was flying was involved in a hard landing.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials at Fort Stewart say a small private aircraft was involved in a hard landing on the airstrip of Wright Army Airfield, which is located on the installation.

The extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown at this time.

