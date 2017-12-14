JEA kicks off Hanukkah with largest festival ever - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

JEA kicks off Hanukkah with largest festival ever

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance held its largest ever Festival of Lights on Tuesday to mark the first night of Hannukkah. 

The event started with lightning a community Menorah. Afterward, participants had dinner together, played games, made crafts and danced. 

Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday, will last until Dec. 20 this year. 

