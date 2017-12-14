HHI Middle School student hit by car; non-life threatening injuries

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office says a former physician's assistant who smothered his live-in girlfriend with bubble wrap in their Palmetto Dunes condominium has been found guilty of murder.More >>
The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office says a former physician's assistant who smothered his live-in girlfriend with bubble wrap in their Palmetto Dunes condominium has been found guilty of murder.More >>
A state lawmaker and Chatham County's district attorney say a proposed law punishing people who give guns to felons will make a positive difference in Savannah.More >>
A state lawmaker and Chatham County's district attorney say a proposed law punishing people who give guns to felons will make a positive difference in Savannah.More >>
A Claxton native isn't sweating finding a Rose Bowl ticket this year. He's already seen the Dawgs win in Pasadena.More >>
A Claxton native isn't sweating finding a Rose Bowl ticket this year. He's already seen the Dawgs win in Pasadena.More >>
A student at Memorial Day School got a special gift for his seventh birthday, Thursday afternoon.More >>
A student at Memorial Day School got a special gift for his seventh birthday, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Giving someone a new look can be a great gift because it makes them feel good about themselves.More >>
Giving someone a new look can be a great gift because it makes them feel good about themselves.More >>