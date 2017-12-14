HHI Middle School student hit by car; non-life threatening injur - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

HHI Middle School student hit by car; non-life threatening injuries

By Tedi Rountree, Digital
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

Officials with the Beaufort County School District say a seventh-grade student was hit by a car while walking near the Hilton Head Island Middle School campus, Thursday afternoon. 

Few details are known at this time, but the student's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. 

