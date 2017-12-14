City of Statesboro breaking ground on revitalization after winning $1 million

Community leaders on Georgia Southern's campus and in Statesboro won more than $1 million in a national contest to help revitalize part of the town and they hoped businesses would buy into the idea.

Parts of Statesboro's South College Street have produced more tumbleweeds than anything else as business moved to the outskirts of town, but one business' development could fit hand-in-glove with Statesboro's goal to revitalize downtown through The Blue Mile.

Demo crews have taken down what's been an empty store for decades. Owners of Whitfield Signs hope to not only build a new headquarters here but also build and rent space to others.

"It's going to be a work/live/play type development with lofts on the second story, with office space and retail space on the first story," said Josh Whitfield, Developer.

It sits next to South Main and the city's Blue Mile project - a plan to revitalize the corridor between downtown and Georgia Southern. Leaders of that partnership say they're glad to see something this large moving to the area.

"The West District will just further enhance our Blue Mile project because it picks up part of that area. We knew had to expand beyond just that one street," said Darron Burnette, Blue Mile Chairman.

A few blocks away, Ag South Farm Credit finishes their new corporate headquarters that will include green space and bring more jobs to Statesboro and downtown.

Whitfield says he's glad he can use a space that's been empty so long to help move forward.

"This project continues the Blue Mile vision and helps jump start it," Whitfield said. "I think as a trend, you see more businesses coming downtown to revitalize towns like Statesboro."

Whitfield hopes West District influences other local businesses to redevelop in downtown.

