Memorial Day School student gets special birthday gift

A student at Memorial Day School got a special gift for his seventh birthday, Thursday afternoon.

Hunter Helmly wrote to President Trump a couple of months ago, asking if he could visit the White House and clean the president's desk for him. That didn't exactly happen, but the school forwarded the letter to Congressman Buddy Carter. As a result, Hunter was presented with a flag that has flown over the White House for his birthday. He also got a certificate to go with it.

Hunter says he's happy President Trump did that for him.

"It was special because I thought it was great to him," Helmly said.

Hunter says when he grows up, he wants to become the president.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.