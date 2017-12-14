Consider This: Good News 12/14/17

It's been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with a construction project aimed at building better lives.

Senior Citizen's Inc. is ready to begin an expansion and restoration of its Bull Street facility. When completed, the project will add a new adult citizens health facility, increase the size of its learning center and put in a second Meals on Wheels Kitchen.

The renovation is being funded by a capital campaign that saw generous donors contribute $3 million. Construction is set to begin soon after the new year.

Once again this year, the Mayor's Motorcade rolled into Georgia Regional Hospital spreading holiday cheer. Each year, leaders of the 36 municipalities served by Georgia Regional visit the state-funded health facility. The mayors bring gifts and personal items with them as holiday gifts, share a meal, and raise the mood of patients stopping by. First responders and the military are also invited to join the motorcade.

And finally, this week, music was filling the air at the Westin Savannah Harbor Resort and Spa in an effort to fill some empty stockings. For the eighth consecutive year, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra and the Westin teamed up to put on “A Big Holiday Equinox.”

The fundraiser concert helps provide a Christmas experience to underprivileged children in the Coastal Empire through the Empty Stocking Fund. The event included a silent auction, great seasonal tunes, and old classics from one of Savannah's most popular bands - all to help children.

