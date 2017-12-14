Good News: Haircuts for the Homeless

Giving someone a new look can be a great gift because it makes them feel good about themselves.

Local hairdressers broke out their scissors and clippers this week for Union Mission's 3rd Annual Haircuts for the Homeless. They gave their time, their skill, and from their hearts at Sunday's event.

"It's Christmas. Give a little," said Justin Lane, Haircuts for the Homeless.

They offered haircuts, shaves, and much more.

"We're giving out personal care packages, warm meals, haircuts, and basic manicures for those in need. The event was also designed to raise attention to issues that often afflict the homeless," said Betsy Rothman, Founder, Helping the Homeless.

"We're just raising awareness for suicide prevention and domestic violence, sexual assault, depression, and mental health disorders," Rothman said.

Mostly, the hairdressers were doing what they do best for some folks who needed it most.

"It feels really good. I'm hoping anyone who sees this on the news realizes there's always something that other people can do to pay it forward to fellow men. It doesn't have to be a haircut, it doesn't have to be a dollar out the window at a red light. It can be anything," Lane said.

"I feel like everyone needs to give back, especially to people who don't have anything. it just shows how much people care," Rothman said.

