Claxton man remembers Georgia's 1943 Rose Bowl win

When E.W. Daniel got to the University of Georgia in 1937, he studied two things: agricultural engineering and Bulldog football.

"I never missed a football game, all of them I could go to," Daniel says. "I just followed the football team anywhere and everywhere."

The day the Claxton native graduated from Georgia, he also received his Army commission. That meant being shipped all over the country, and missing his Dawgs.

Until one day in 1943.

The Frank Sinkwich and Charley Trippi-led Bulldogs were headed to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, just a few hours from where Daniel was posted at Fort Ord.

"I thought what a dream it would be if I could just go and watch that game," he remembers.

Luckily for Daniel, the base was able to obtain a few tickets to see the Dawgs play UCLA. Being the only one in his unit from Georgia, Daniel got one of those tickets.

"What a beautiful place," he says. "I had pretty good seats. I think we were on about the 30 yard line."

Daniel didn't have much time to celebrate Georgia's 9-0 victory afterwards. But he did get to cheer his team's victory before heading back to base.

"The first thing I wanted to do was find a Western Union office to send a message back to my unit," he says. "All I put on it was 'Give 'em hell Georgia!'"

He won't be making the trip to Pasadena this year. Instead, he'll be watching the game from his home in Claxton. But Daniel believes the result will be the same as it was 74 years ago.

"I'm not sure about our opponents. I wonder about them," he says. "But I think we'll win. We're gonna win."