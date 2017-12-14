Annual 'Christmas at Sea' held in Garden City

Maritime Bethel at the Port of Savannah welcomed volunteers Thursday to help pack and send Christmas gifts to seafarers hundreds of miles away from home.

It's an annual tradition that's been going for over 100 years. The wrapping party was held at the Garden City United Methodist Church on Varnedoe Avenue. The gifts contain some useful items along with faith-based items to celebrate the holidays.

"We have brought some donated gifts to seafarers for them to have that will be donated and distributed throughout the ship," said Candice Clifton, President, Rotary Club of Savannah West.

The gifts will be given to the seafarers who come into the Savannah Port every day.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.