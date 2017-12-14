Burton Fire District holds annual awards banquet

Burton Fire District held its annual awards banquet Thursday.

The banquet celebrates a safe and busy year and also recognizes those first responders who go above and beyond.

Brittany Nicotri was selected as the district's Firefighter of the Year. Brittany started with Burton Fire and Rescue as a volunteer in 2016 and soon made it a career. She is only 5'0 tall. She says it was hard in the beginning, but the team kept her motivated.

"Without the guys being behind my back and being such a supportive group, I probably wouldn't be as far along as I am now. It's all thanks to them," Brittany said.

Also recognized was Burton Firefighter David Grabenbauer as the district's Officer of the Year. Daniel Mickel received the Order of the Maltese Cross Award and the Chief Robert Frick Award.

Congratulations to all the first responders honored.

