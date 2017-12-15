Saints' soccer team receives state title rings

Nearly seven months to the day of winning the program's first ever state title, the St. Vincent's soccer team finally received the spoils of victory.

The Saints celebrated their title win Thursday by receiving their state championship rings.

Many of last year's seniors returned to the school for the ceremony, and the rings are extra special to them as they got to design them.

"It's everything i imagined it would be," says former standout Holly McBride. "The seniors got together and designed it, and I think we did a very good job."

"It's awesome! It's really pretty," says senior Cara Diaz. "Our seniors last year did a great job of designing it, and they took into consideration what we wanted."

The team cruised through the season, and capped off the title run with a dominant 10-0 victory over East Laurens in the state championship. Thursday was a special day to celebrate for everyone on the team, including head coach Tess Tvrdy.

"Those seniors who came up with me for the last four years always had this plan in the back of their head: state, state, state," she says. "They did it."

Now this year's senior class hopes these rings can help serve as extra motivation to go win another title.

"We definitely have a title to defend. I think we can do it," Diaz says. "I know we have good girls coming in, and a great team still here."