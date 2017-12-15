Friday is the last day to enroll, change plans for 2018 health coverage

The last day to select health insurance plans through the HealthCare Marketplace is Dec. 15.

It’s the FINAL countdown to get 2018 coverage. Hurry and get covered by tomorrow’s deadline: https://t.co/9wNV4iLKiW pic.twitter.com/FDRppepSPC — HealthCare.gov (@HealthCareGov) December 14, 2017

Under the Trump administration, the deadline was shorted from the 31st to the 15th to apply for health coverage through the marketplace.

If you live in Chatham County, the only option you have for coverage is Ambetter.

On Friday, Chatham County Commissioners will be presented with a 2016 evaluation for insured and uninsured people living in the county. According to documents, almost 35,000 people were living in the county without health insurance. Coming into 2017, more than 40,000 people selected health coverage options through the marketplace.

If you don't sign up for health insurance through your job or the marketplace, a penalty of $695 per adult and $347.50 per child could be charged. For multiple people in the household, the charge could reach a maximum of more than $2,000.

You can visit the website to shop for options online. You can also choose to place a call into the marketplace, but you'll need to call now. Due to the high call volume, you will be presented with the option of leaving your name and number to get a call back to start the application process. However, that must be done before midnight Friday. The number to call is 1-800-318-2596.

For plan options and to request coverage online, visit HealthCare.gov by clicking here.

